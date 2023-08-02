© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Senate & House pass $866B Pentagon bill with little media coverage

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published August 2, 2023 at 8:00 AM PDT
Stephen Semler
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the record setting $866B military spending bill, which recently passed the Senate and House.

Only 11 Senators voted against the bill. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders introduced an amendment that would’ve cut the Pentagon budget by 10 percent. He said the Pentagon cannot keep track of the dollars it already has, leading to massive waste, fraud and abuse in the sprawling military-industrial complex. The amendment failed 88-11.

On the House side, the bill passed 219 to 210, largely along party lines because of Republican sponsored anti-abortion and anti-trans amendments.

Lawmakers will now work out a compromise version of the two.

Once again, the bill failed to get the major media coverage it deserved. What will it take to change that?

Guest: Bill Hartung, senior research fellow at the Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft, and author of several books, including Prophets of War: Lockheed Martin and the Making of the Military-Industrial Complex.

Web Resources:

The Hill: These 11 senators voted against the must-pass defense spending bill

Responsible Statecraft: Senate bails out the weapons industry once again

TomDispatch: The Profiteers of Armageddon: Oppenheimer and the Birth of the Nuclear-Industrial Complex

Responsible Statecraft: The Pentagon’s $52,000 trash can

US Department of Defense: Department of Defense Releases the President's Fiscal Year 2024 Defense Budget

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
