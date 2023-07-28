© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Housing
Your Call

Investigation finds AI is making the housing crisis worse

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 28, 2023 at 7:51 AM PDT
Illustration by Lindsay Ballant/The Lever
/

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a recent investigation by The Lever exposing how landlords are turning to private equity-backed artificial intelligence screening programs to help them select tenants.

Rebecca Burns reports that the prevalence of incorrect, outdated, or misleading information is increasing costs and barriers to housing, according to a recent report from federal consumer regulators. Even when screening programs turn up real data, housing and privacy advocates warn that opaque algorithms are enshrining high-tech discrimination in an already unequal housing market — the latest example of how AI can end up amplifying existing biases.

Guest:

Rebecca Burns, reporter with The Lever

Web Resources:

The Lever: Artificial Intelligence Is Making The Housing Crisis Worse

Insider: Private equity sold them a dream of home ownership. They got evicted instead.

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar