Investigation finds AI is making the housing crisis worse

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss a recent investigation by The Lever exposing how landlords are turning to private equity-backed artificial intelligence screening programs to help them select tenants.

Rebecca Burns reports that the prevalence of incorrect, outdated, or misleading information is increasing costs and barriers to housing, according to a recent report from federal consumer regulators. Even when screening programs turn up real data, housing and privacy advocates warn that opaque algorithms are enshrining high-tech discrimination in an already unequal housing market — the latest example of how AI can end up amplifying existing biases.

Guest:

Rebecca Burns, reporter with The Lever

Web Resources:

The Lever: Artificial Intelligence Is Making The Housing Crisis Worse

Insider: Private equity sold them a dream of home ownership. They got evicted instead.

