The impacts of sea level rise on remote islands

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, environmentalist journalist Christina Gerhardt joins us for part two of our conversation about her new book, Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean, which details the impacts of sea level rise on islands around the world.

Island nations have contributed the least to CO2 emissions and global warming, but they are suffering the brunt of it. Gerhardt highlights Indigenous and Black voices and communities working to save their nations, histories, cultures, and languages.

Guest:

Christina Gerhardt, environmental journalist, Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley, and author of Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean

Web Resources:

