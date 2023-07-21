© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Your Call

GOP mega donor cut his taxes by taking Clarence Thomas on his yacht

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published July 21, 2023 at 9:35 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation exposing how real estate developer and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow slashed his tax bill by taking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on superyacht cruises.

Tax data obtained by ProPublica exposes what congressional investigators would find if Crow were to open his books. Crow’s voyages with Thomas contributed to a nice side benefit: they helped reduce Crow’s tax bill.

Guest:

Justin Elliott, award winning reporter for ProPublica covering business and economics in politics

Web Resources:

ProPublica: How Harlan Crow Slashed his Tax Bill by Taking Clarence Thomas on Superyacht Cruises

ProPublica: Senators Ask Billionaire Paul Singer and Power Broker Leonard Leo for Full Accounting of Gifts to Supreme Court Justices

The Guardian: Lawyers with supreme court business paid Clarence Thomas aide via Venmo

ProPublica: Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court

Your Call Harlan Crow clarence thomasProPublicaTaxThe Supreme Court
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
