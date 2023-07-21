GOP mega donor cut his taxes by taking Clarence Thomas on his yacht
On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation exposing how real estate developer and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow slashed his tax bill by taking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on superyacht cruises.
Tax data obtained by ProPublica exposes what congressional investigators would find if Crow were to open his books. Crow’s voyages with Thomas contributed to a nice side benefit: they helped reduce Crow’s tax bill.
Guest:
Justin Elliott, award winning reporter for ProPublica covering business and economics in politics
Web Resources:
ProPublica: How Harlan Crow Slashed his Tax Bill by Taking Clarence Thomas on Superyacht Cruises
ProPublica: Senators Ask Billionaire Paul Singer and Power Broker Leonard Leo for Full Accounting of Gifts to Supreme Court Justices
The Guardian: Lawyers with supreme court business paid Clarence Thomas aide via Venmo
ProPublica: Justice Samuel Alito Took Luxury Fishing Vacation With GOP Billionaire Who Later Had Cases Before the Court