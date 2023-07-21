GOP mega donor cut his taxes by taking Clarence Thomas on his yacht

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a new ProPublica investigation exposing how real estate developer and GOP megadonor Harlan Crow slashed his tax bill by taking Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas on superyacht cruises.

Tax data obtained by ProPublica exposes what congressional investigators would find if Crow were to open his books. Crow’s voyages with Thomas contributed to a nice side benefit: they helped reduce Crow’s tax bill.

Guest:

Justin Elliott, award winning reporter for ProPublica covering business and economics in politics

