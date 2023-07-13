© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Supreme Court’s anti-LGBTQ ruling opens the door to discrimination

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published July 13, 2023 at 9:08 AM PDT
Pride flag flies in front of the Supreme Court.
Ted Eytan
/
Pride flag flies in front of the Supreme Court.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 6-3 Supreme Court ruling in favor of Lorie Smith, an evangelical Christian website designer in Colorado who said she should not have to provide services to a an engaged same-sex couple due to her religious beliefs.

Smith was represented by the Alliance Defending Freedom, a conservative Christian legal advocacy organization, which is listed as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

When contacted by The New Republic, Stewart, the man named in the suit, says he never ordered anything from Smith and was married to a woman when the request was reportedly made.

The three liberal justices who dissented and legal experts say this ruling will lead to a wide range of discrimination.

Guests:

Darcy Hirsh, senior director of policy and advocacy at the Interfaith Alliance

Elizabeth Platt, director of the law, rights and religion project at Columbia Law School

CNN: Supreme Court limits LGBTQ protections with ruling in favor of Christian web designer

Law, Rights, And Religion Project: Parading the Horribles: The Risks of Expanding Religious Exemptions

The New Republic: The Mysterious Case of the Fake Gay Marriage Website, the Real Straight Man, and the Supreme Court

Los Angeles Times: With its 303 Creative decision, the Supreme Court opens the door to discrimination

Huffpost: This Michigan Hair Salon Owner Will Apparently Refuse Trans And Queer Clients

Newsweek: How Attorneys in Supreme Court LGBTQ+ Case Could Be Disbarred

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
