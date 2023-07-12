Supreme Court conservatives strike down affirmative action

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 6-3 Supreme Court decision to end decades of affirmative action at colleges and universities. The three liberals on the court dissented.

Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern reports that it’s a sprawling 237-page decision, including multiple concurrences and dissents, and lower courts will spend years fighting over its proper interpretation.

The case was brought by Students for Fair Admissions, which was co-founded by Edward Blum, a 71-year-old who has been fighting to end race-based admissions in higher education for years. Blum is the beneficiary of a powerful infrastructure of right-wing funders, think tanks, and lawyers that used its might to help end Roe v. Wade, according to Slate. The Federalist Society has been working to end affirmative action for 40 years.

How will this decision impact racial equity on college campuses?

Guests:

Donald Harris, Associate Dean for Academic Affairs and Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion Liaison at Temple University Beasley School of Law

Vincent Pan, co-director of Chinese for Affirmative Action

