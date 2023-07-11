© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Supreme Court conservatives strike down student debt relief program

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published July 11, 2023 at 9:55 AM PDT
Twitter
/

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the 6-3 Supreme Court decision that struck down President Biden’s plan to relieve up to $20,000 in student debt for nearly 43 million borrowers. The three liberals on the court dissented.

In September 2022, a month after the President announced the plan, a conservative attorney in Indiana filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn the plan. Republican attorneys general in six states followed suit: South Carolina, Kansas, Iowa, Missouri, Nebraska, and Arkansas. They called the plan unlawful and unfair.

There was big money and well connected groups behind the lawsuit, including the Job Creators Network, which is funded by an extreme right-wing donor network, according to More Perfect Union. What's next?

Guests:

Natalia Abrams, president and co-founder of the Student Debt Crisis Center

Melissa Byrne, longtime consultant, organizer with Bernie Sanders for President in 2016 and 2020, and the founder of We, the 45 Million

Web Resources:

The Lever: New Documents Undermine Supreme Court Student Debt Case

More Perfect Union: What You Need To Know About The Supreme Court's Student Debt Case

CNBC: Millions of student loan borrowers don’t have a diploma to show for their debt

USA Today: Student debt: Why Biden's backup plan may wind up in trouble again at the Supreme Court

The Atlantic: Biden's Plan B for Student Debt

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll