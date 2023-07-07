How exposure to gun violence affects kids

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss a Guardian investigation about gun violence near elementary schools in Richmond, California.

Police recorded 2,351 shooting incidents in Richmond between 2013 and 2022. More than 80 percent of the shootings that took place near schools occurred within a half-mile of an elementary school.

Guns are now the leading cause of death for US children and teens, surpassing car accidents in 2020, according to the CDC. Gun deaths among America’s kids rose 50 percent in the last two years, according to a new Pew Research Center report. More children and teens were killed by guns in 2021 than in any year since 1999, the first year the CDC began tracking the data.

Guest:

Abené Clayton, lead reporter for Guns and Lies, a series from the Guardian about community gun violence in California

