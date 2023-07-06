The conservative legal network & dark money behind the Supreme Court

On this edition of Your Call, we’ll discuss recent Supreme Court decisions, and how we got here.

Conservative justices voted to repeal affirmative action for college admissions, overturned a Biden Administration law relieving up to $20,000 in student debt, and ruled in favor of a Christian website designer refusing to serve LGBTQ customers.

Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas have recently come under scrutiny for accepting luxury gifts from wealthy donors, including conservative legal activist and Federalist Society co-chair Leonard Leo, who received the largest ever $1.6 billion political donation last year to fund his conservative legal network, according to ProPublica.

Legal scholars say expanding the Supreme Court is the only solution, but there is not widespread support among Democrats, so what can be done to counter their influence?

Guests:

Chris Geidner, legal journalist, author and publisher of Law Dork, and columnist for MSNBC

Analilia Mejia, co-executive director of the Center for Popular Democracy, and former senior advisor and national political director for Senator Bernie Sanders

