Remembering Daniel Ellsberg, the bold & courageous truth teller

On this edition of Your Call, we remember Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the Pentagon Papers, which led President Nixon's National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger to call him "the most dangerous man in America."

In addition to copying the Pentagon Papers in his office at the RAND Corporation, Ellsberg also copied highly classified documents about the US nuclear program.

We'll rebroadcast the January 2018 discussion we had with Ellsberg about his book, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, which is based on his research and extensive notes.

Daniel Ellsberg died on June 16 of pancreatic cancer. He was 92.

Guest:

Daniel Ellsberg, author of The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, and the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers

Web Resources:

