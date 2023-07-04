© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg, the bold & courageous truth teller

By Rose Aguilar
Published July 4, 2023 at 8:00 AM PDT
Daniel Ellsberg at The Most Dangerous Man in America
Steve Rhodes
/
Flickr
Daniel Ellsberg at The Most Dangerous Man in America

On this edition of Your Call, we remember Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the Pentagon Papers, which led President Nixon's National Security Advisor Henry Kissinger to call him "the most dangerous man in America."

In addition to copying the Pentagon Papers in his office at the RAND Corporation, Ellsberg also copied highly classified documents about the US nuclear program.

We'll rebroadcast the January 2018 discussion we had with Ellsberg about his book, The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, which is based on his research and extensive notes.

Daniel Ellsberg died on June 16 of pancreatic cancer. He was 92.

Guest:

Daniel Ellsberg, author of The Doomsday Machine: Confessions of a Nuclear War Planner, and the whistleblower who leaked the Pentagon Papers

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Daniel Ellsberg, Who Leaked the Pentagon Papers, Is Dead at 92

Common Dreams: Daniel Ellsberg’s Legacy: Making the Enemy Human

The Intercept: Daniel Ellsberg Wanted Americans to See the Truth About War

The New York Times: Daniel Ellsberg Never Ran Out of Secrets

The Washington Post: Daniel Ellsberg leaked his Vietnam secrets to senators first. They balked.

The New York Times: Why the Pentagon Papers Leaker Tried to Get Prosecuted Near His Life’s End

The New York Review of Books: The Nuclear Worrier

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
