Transgender representation in the US media

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of the growing attacks on the trans community. How are the media shaping attitudes toward trans people?

Republican politicians in 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills this year alone, according to the Movement Advancement Project.

In years past, the bulk of anti-trans bills dealt with gender-inclusive school bathrooms and youth sports. Today, they are increasingly seeking to restrict medical care and even public expression, often through vaguely worded bans on drag performances, which critics fear could be used to target trans people, according to The Appeal.

Guest:

Lewis Raven Wallace, independent journalist, author of The View From Somewhere: Undoing the Myth of Journalistic Objectivity, and host and producer of a podcast of the same name

Web Resources:

NiemanLab: How trans journalists are challenging — and changing — journalism

Vox: The GOP’s coordinated national campaign against trans rights, explained

The Progressive: The Coordinated Attack on Trans People

Axios: The forces behind anti-trans bills across the U.S.

