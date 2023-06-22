Local legends featured at Frameline's LGBTQ+ film festival

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Local Legends program featured at this year's Frameline’s LGBTQ+ film festival in San Francisco.

Local Legends features documentaries about Jewelle Gomez, a trailblazing lesbian writer and activist, and Anjali Rimi, an Indian immigrant trans activist who followed her passion for social justice to San Francisco. Both films can be viewed online through July 2.

Guests:

Jewelle Gomez, lesbian feminist activist, novelist, poet, playwright, author of eight books, including The Gilda Stories, and the subject of Jewelle: A Just Vision

Anjali Rimi, South Indian Hindu trans activist, president and co-founder of Parivar, and the subject of Belonging: Trans Indian Story

Web Resources:

NBC Bay Area: Pride Month shines light on 14 years of same-sex marriage

Hoodline: Meet Artist, Activist & Castro Regular Jewelle Gomez

The Bay Area Reporter: SF trans immigrant summit a great first step

Oakland North: ‘We need to be celebrated’: Joy takes center stage at trans queer Diwali event