Local legends featured at Frameline's LGBTQ+ film festival

Published June 22, 2023

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Local Legends program featured at this year's Frameline’s LGBTQ+ film festival in San Francisco.

Local Legends features documentaries about Jewelle Gomez, a trailblazing lesbian writer and activist, and Anjali Rimi, an Indian immigrant trans activist who followed her passion for social justice to San Francisco. Both films can be viewed online through July 2.

Guests:

Jewelle Gomez, lesbian feminist activist, novelist, poet, playwright, author of eight books, including The Gilda Stories, and the subject of Jewelle: A Just Vision

Anjali Rimi, South Indian Hindu trans activist, president and co-founder of Parivar, and the subject of Belonging: Trans Indian Story

Web Resources:

NBC Bay Area: Pride Month shines light on 14 years of same-sex marriage

Hoodline: Meet Artist, Activist & Castro Regular Jewelle Gomez

The Bay Area Reporter: SF trans immigrant summit a great first step

Oakland North: ‘We need to be celebrated’: Joy takes center stage at trans queer Diwali event

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
