Celebrating Pride Month as attacks on the LGBTQ+ community grow

On this edition of Your Call, we're having an intergenerational conversation with youth and elder LGBTQ activists.

We'll discuss the gains that have been made and today's growing attacks on the community, including the targeting of transgender youth, bans on drag shows and gender affirming care, and more. Republican politicians in 46 states have introduced more than 650 anti-LGBTQ bills this year, according to the Movement Advancement Project. Violence against the LGBTQ community is also on the rise.

On Sunday morning at the Teatotaller cafe in Concord, New Hampshire, a group of white supremacists stood outside of a drag story hour chanting and doing the Nazi salute. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says it is working with other law enforcement partners to look into an incident, according to WBUR.

How are LGBTQ communities and their allies fighting back?

Guests:

Sameer Jha, 21-year-old LGBTQ activist, college student at Stanford University, founder of The Empathy Alliance, and author of Read This, Save Lives: A Teacher’s Guide to Creating Safer Classrooms for LGBTQ Students

CJ Walden, 18-year-old LGBTQ activist, and vice president and secretary of PRISM FL

Fred Hertz, longtime LGBTQ activist, attorney, mediator, and author of several books, including Legal Affairs: Essential advice for Same-Sex Couples, and Making it Legal: A Guide to Same-Sex Marriage, Domestic Partnerships & Civil Unions

