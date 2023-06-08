© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Dr. Kwane Stewart, a street vet, helps the homeless and their pets

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published June 8, 2023 at 8:09 AM PDT

On this edition of Your Call, Dr Kwane Stewart discusses his new book, What it Takes To Save a Life: A Veterinarian's Quest for Healing and Hope.

Dr. Stewart’s nonprofit, Project Street Vet, provides care to the pets of homeless people. He shows that our animals provide more than just companionship—they offer love, hope, and a sense of security. He regularly hears of people living for the sake of their animal and in return, their animal helps them heal.

Guest:

Dr. Kwane Stewart, veterinarian, founder of Project Street Vet, and author of What it Takes To Save a Life: A Veterinarian's Quest for Healing and Hope

Web Resources:

Los Angeles Times: Crusading vet treats some of L.A.’s most cherished residents: The pets of skid row

CNN: This CNN Hero offers judgment-free veterinary care for the pets of those experiencing homelessness

Sentient Media: Project Street Vet’s Dr. Kwane Stewart

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
