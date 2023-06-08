Dr. Kwane Stewart, a street vet, helps the homeless and their pets

On this edition of Your Call, Dr Kwane Stewart discusses his new book, What it Takes To Save a Life: A Veterinarian's Quest for Healing and Hope.

Dr. Stewart’s nonprofit, Project Street Vet, provides care to the pets of homeless people. He shows that our animals provide more than just companionship—they offer love, hope, and a sense of security. He regularly hears of people living for the sake of their animal and in return, their animal helps them heal.

Guest:

Dr. Kwane Stewart, veterinarian, founder of Project Street Vet, and author of What it Takes To Save a Life: A Veterinarian's Quest for Healing and Hope

Web Resources:

