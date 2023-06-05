The Mountain Valley Pipeline's impact on the environment & communities

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the backlash against the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley Pipeline (MVP) project, which was included in the debt ceiling agreement.

The MVP will pipe fracked gas from West Virginia to southern Virginia. The agreement will limit the scope of environmental reviews for future developments. Environmental groups say the pipeline could contribute nearly 90 million metric tons in greenhouse gas emissions annually.

How did this pipeline end up in the debt ceiling agreement and how are activists and community members responding?

Guests:

Jean Su, energy director of the Climate Law Institute at the Center for Biological Diversity

Crystal Cavalier-Keck, co-founder of Seven Directions of Service, chair of the Environmental Justice Committee for the NAACP, and board member of the Haw River Assembly

BJ McManama, campaign organizer for Save our Roots, an Indigenous Environmental Network campaign

Web Resources:

