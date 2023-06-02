States with abortion bans have the worst social safety programs

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss continuing attacks on reproductive rights and the economic and health implications for women and families who live in states where abortion is restricted or banned.

The states that have banned abortion are the same ones that do the least to help pregnant people and new parents make ends meet, according to In These Times.

Eight of the 14 states that now ban abortion also fail to ensure pregnant workers have the right to workplace accommodations. None have guaranteed paid maternity and paternity leave or paid sick days, and five have refused to extend postpartum Medicaid coverage for mothers in the first year after giving birth — an extremely critical period for parents.

Guests:

Amy Littlefield, abortion access correspondent at The Nation

Bryce Covert, award winning independent journalist



