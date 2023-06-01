Exploring solutions to SF's addiction, homeless & mental health crises

On this edition of Your Call, San Francisco journalists will discuss the city’s addiction, homeless, and mental health crises.

San Francisco has received national media coverage claiming that crime is out of control and the city is lost, but what do the facts say? What are solutions to the city's challenges?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48hills and former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

