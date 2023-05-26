© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Afghans make dangerous journey to the US through the Darién Gap

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 26, 2023 at 8:46 AM PDT
(Federico Rios/The New York Times)
Angiza, front left in blue, traveled with her family from Afghanistan, 17 people in all.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the plight of thousands of Afghan asylum seekers who are making the costly and dangerous journey through the treacherous Darién Gap to reach the US.

The New York Times reports that since 2022, more than 3,600 Afghans have traveled the world’s most dangerous migration route. The remote, roadless crossing on the border between Colombia and Panama consists of more than 60 miles of dense rain forest, steep mountains, and vast swamps. The Darién is the only way from South America to the United States by land.

Guest:

Julie Turkewitz, Andes bureau chief for The New York Times

Web Resources:

The New York Times: The U.S. Left Them Behind. They Crossed a Jungle to Get Here Anyway.

The Guardian: ‘All the doors are closed to Afghans’: from fall of Kabul to limbo in Mexico

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
