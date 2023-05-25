On this edition of Your Call, psychiatrist Judith Herman discusses her new book, Truth and Repair: How Trauma Survivors Envision Justice.

Dr. Herman argues that the first step toward a better form of justice is to ask survivors what would make things as right as possible for them. She examines how the conventional retributive process fails to serve most survivors and offers an alternative vision of justice as healing for them and their communities.

We'll discuss survivor stories, the recent sexual abuse verdict against Donald Trump, the latest revelations about Catholic clergy abuse, and more.

Guest:

Dr. Judith Herman, professor of psychiatry at Harvard Medical School, co-founder of the Victims of Violence Program at Cambridge Health Alliance, distinguished life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, and author of three books, including Father-Daughter Incest and Trauma and Recovery: The Aftermath Of Violence—From Domestic Abuse To Political Terror

Web Resources:

WBUR: Psychiatrist Judith Herman on trauma, justice for survivors and her passion for social justice

NPR: How courts fail survivors of domestic violence

The New York Times: She Redefined Trauma. Then Trauma Redefined Her.

The Nation: What Justice Really Means for Sexual Assault Survivors

The New Yorker: A Trailblazer of Trauma Studies Asks What Victims Really Want

The New York Times: What Should Justice Look Like for Trauma Survivors? Ask Them.

TIME: What True Justice Looks Like for Sexual Violence Survivors

CBS: E. Jean Carroll seeks at least $10 million in new damages against Trump after CNN town hall

CBS: Catholic clergy in Illinois sexually abused more than 1,900 minors, state attorney general says in report