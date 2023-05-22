The global struggle for environmental justice

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss how frontline communities are using the power of the law to stand up to polluters and fight climate injustices.

The most severe harms from climate change fall disproportionately on underserved communities who are the least able to prepare for, and recover from, heat waves, poor air quality, flooding, and other impacts, according to a 2021 report by the US Environmental Protection Agency. The analysis indicates that racial and ethnic minority communities are particularly vulnerable to the greatest impacts of climate change.

Agribusiness, pollution, extractive projects, and land grabs are damaging the environment and endangering the health and livelihoods of communities across the globe. We'll find out how they are fighting back and in some cases, winning.

Guests:

Dr. Robert Bullard, distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy and director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice at Texas Southern University, author of 18 books that address issues like environmental racism and climate justice, and co-chair of the National Black Environmental Justice Network

Vivek Maru, social and environmental justice activist and founder and CEO of Namati

Web Resources:

