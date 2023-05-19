President Biden's new immigration policy

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss President Biden's immigration policy and the end of Title 42 public health order, which allowed border officials to swiftly expel migrants at the US border.

The Biden administration tried to phase out Title 42 last year, but was blocked by a lawsuit filed by Republicans in 19 states. By the time it ended – due to the expiration of the Covid-19 public health emergency – Title 42 had been used to expel migrants over 2.7 million times from the US southern border, according to government statistics.

Biden is now replacing Title 42 with an arguably tougher, more restrictive policy. His administration has implemented a rule barring migrants from asylum if they don’t request refugee status in another country before entering the US, according to The Guardian.

Guests:

Justo Robles, Emmy winning TV producer, and freelance journalist focusing on immigration at The Guardian

Uriel García, immigration reporter at the Texas Tribune

