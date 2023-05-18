Remembering the victims of the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting
On this edition of Your Call, we speak with community members and those who lost loved ones in last year's mass shooting in East Buffalo.
On May 14, 2022, a young self-described white supremacist drove more than three hours to a predominantly Black community and used an AR-15 style rifle to murder 10 people and injure three at a Tops supermarket. Many survivors say racism is still alive in Buffalo.
How did the tragic shooting change the community?
Guests:
Mark Talley, lost his mother, 62-year old Geraldine Talley, in the shooting, founder of Agents for Advocacy, and author of 5/14 : The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo
Na’Kaya McCann, college student, reporter and host of Embedded: Buffalo Extreme, and junior coach at the Buffalo All-Star Extreme gym
Alex Wright, founder and CEO of the African Heritage Food Co-Op
Web Resources:
ABC: A year after racist shooting rampage, Buffalo struggles to correct decades of segregation and systemic racism
ABC: Survivors say Buffalo's history of segregation and racial tensions linked to Tops shooting
NPR: NPR's Embedded: Buffalo Extreme follows Black cheer team in aftermath of mass shooting
Wired: Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims' Families Sue Meta, Reddit, Amazon
NBC: Black leaders on Buffalo’s East Side are building markets to address food insecurity
WGRZ: Selfless Among Us: Mark Talley, Founder of Agents for Advocacy
Huffpost: The Buffalo Massacre Happened A Year Ago — And Racism Is Still Very Much Alive In The City