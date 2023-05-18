© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Remembering the victims of the racist Buffalo supermarket shooting

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published May 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT
BB97801A-6CDE-4597-A15B-A6C3CC549005.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with community members and those who lost loved ones in last year's mass shooting in East Buffalo.

On May 14, 2022, a young self-described white supremacist drove more than three hours to a predominantly Black community and used an AR-15 style rifle to murder 10 people and injure three at a Tops supermarket. Many survivors say racism is still alive in Buffalo.

How did the tragic shooting change the community?

Guests:

Mark Talley, lost his mother, 62-year old Geraldine Talley, in the shooting, founder of Agents for Advocacy, and author of 5/14 : The Day the Devil Came to Buffalo

Na’Kaya McCann, college student, reporter and host of Embedded: Buffalo Extreme, and junior coach at the Buffalo All-Star Extreme gym

Alex Wright, founder and CEO of the African Heritage Food Co-Op

Web Resources:

ABC: A year after racist shooting rampage, Buffalo struggles to correct decades of segregation and systemic racism

ABC: Survivors say Buffalo's history of segregation and racial tensions linked to Tops shooting

NPR: NPR's Embedded: Buffalo Extreme follows Black cheer team in aftermath of mass shooting

Wired: Buffalo Mass Shooting Victims' Families Sue Meta, Reddit, Amazon

NBC: Black leaders on Buffalo’s East Side are building markets to address food insecurity

WGRZ: Selfless Among Us: Mark Talley, Founder of Agents for Advocacy

Huffpost: The Buffalo Massacre Happened A Year Ago — And Racism Is Still Very Much Alive In The City

Tags
Your Call gun violenceracismmass shooting
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll