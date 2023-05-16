How should we respond to rising fascism & authoritarianism in the US?

On this edition of Your Call, we open the phone lines to discuss what we're facing: rising fascism and authoritarianism, abortion bans, attacks on trans people, book bans, gun violence, the climate crisis, attacks on education, rising inequality, and more.

What do you make of this moment? How did we get here and what will it take to effectively respond?

Guests:

Lisa Graves, executive director and editor-in-chief of True North Research

Brynn Tannehill, former naval aviator, LGBTQ activist, and author of several books, including Everything You Ever Wanted to Know about Trans (But Were Afraid to Ask) and American Fascism: How the GOP is Subverting Democracy

