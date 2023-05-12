Sudan’s dire humanitarian crisis

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the deepening humanitarian crisis in Sudan. The escalation of violence between rival military factions in Khartoum and other parts of the country has had a devastating impact on civilians and critical infrastructure.

Hundreds of thousands of Sudanese have fled their homes amid deadly clashes between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The World Health Organization says the conflict has killed more than 600 people and injured at least 5,000. The World Food Program has also warned that 19 million people, or 40% of the country, could face increased food insecurity as a result of the escalation of violence in Sudan.

Guest:

Mat Nashed, journalist and analyst specializing in the Middle East and North Africa, with a focus on Sudan

Web Resources:

