Your Call

Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court

By Malihe Razazan
Published May 12, 2023 at 9:02 AM PDT
Mandatory Credit: Photo by John Duricka/AP/Shutterstock (6575107a) Judge Clarence Thomas listens to his wife Virginia during a break in hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, . Thomas said of the charges of sexual harassment, "I would have preferred an assassin's bullet to this kind of living hell," but refused to withdraw his nomination SCOTUS Clarence Thomas 1991, Washington, USA

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the new two-hour FRONTLINE special,
"Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court." The film examines Clarence and Ginni Thomases’ lives and their rise to power and influence.

A recent ProPublica investigation found that for over 20 years, Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow without disclosing them, breaking long-standing norms for judges’ conduct.

Thomas’ trips with Crow ranged from island-hopping through Indonesia on a superyacht to an annual summer stay at a private Adirondack resort. The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas has no known precedent in the modern history of the Supreme Court.

Guest:

Michael Kirk, a filmmaker, and the director of "Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court."

Web Resources:

Propublica: Clarence Thomas’ Beneficial Friendship With a GOP Megadonor

The Washington Post: Clarence Thomas has for years claimed income from a defunct real estate firm

Your Call Clarence and Ginni ThomasSupreme Court of the United Statescorruptionethics
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
