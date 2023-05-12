On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the new two-hour FRONTLINE special,

"Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court." The film examines Clarence and Ginni Thomases’ lives and their rise to power and influence.

A recent ProPublica investigation found that for over 20 years, Justice Clarence Thomas has accepted luxury trips virtually every year from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow without disclosing them, breaking long-standing norms for judges’ conduct.

Thomas’ trips with Crow ranged from island-hopping through Indonesia on a superyacht to an annual summer stay at a private Adirondack resort. The extent and frequency of Crow’s apparent gifts to Thomas has no known precedent in the modern history of the Supreme Court.

Guest:

Michael Kirk, a filmmaker, and the director of "Clarence and Ginni Thomas: Politics, Power and the Supreme Court."

Web Resources:

Propublica: Clarence Thomas’ Beneficial Friendship With a GOP Megadonor

The Washington Post: Clarence Thomas has for years claimed income from a defunct real estate firm