The state of press freedom around the world

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we mark World Press Freedom Day. According to Reporter Without Borders' 2023 World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories, the situation is "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult" in 42, "problematic" in 55, and "good" or "satisfactory" in 52. In other words, the environment for journalism is "bad" in seven out of 10 countries, and "satisfactory" in only three out of 10.

The Middle East and North Africa continues to be the world’s most dangerous region for journalists, with a situation classified as "very bad" in more than half of its countries.

Last year, 87 journalists were killed, the vast majority with impunity, and 323 were imprisoned, according to UN Human Rights. This year, seven media workers have been killed and 563 have been detained or imprisoned.

Guests:

Clayton Weimers, executive director of Reporters Without Borders in the US

Justin Shilad, Middle East and North Africa researcher with PEN America

