Your Call

The state of press freedom around the world

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published May 5, 2023 at 9:37 AM PDT
Woman holding cardboard paper with PRESS FREEDOM text and rusty sharp bare wire on dark background, conceptual image.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we mark World Press Freedom Day. According to Reporter Without Borders' 2023 World Press Freedom Index, which evaluates the environment for journalism in 180 countries and territories, the situation is "very serious" in 31 countries, "difficult" in 42, "problematic" in 55, and "good" or "satisfactory" in 52. In other words, the environment for journalism is "bad" in seven out of 10 countries, and "satisfactory" in only three out of 10.

The Middle East and North Africa continues to be the world’s most dangerous region for journalists, with a situation classified as "very bad" in more than half of its countries.

Last year, 87 journalists were killed, the vast majority with impunity, and 323 were imprisoned, according to UN Human Rights. This year, seven media workers have been killed and 563 have been detained or imprisoned.

Guests:

Clayton Weimers, executive director of Reporters Without Borders in the US

Justin Shilad, Middle East and North Africa researcher with PEN America

Web Resources:

PEN America: Freedom to Write Index 2022

Reporters Without Borders: 2023 World Press Freedom Index – journalism threatened by fake content industry

Thomson Reuters Foundation: Weaponizing the Law: Attacks on Media Freedom

The Committee to Protect Journalists: UN can help journalists beyond World Press Freedom Day

Reporters without Borders: Middle East - North Africa Under the yoke of authoritarian regimes

CNN: They've been beaten, trolled, threatened with sexual violence but refuse to be silenced

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
