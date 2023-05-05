The private equity investors behind the abortion pill

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, Mother Jones reporter Hannah Levintova discusses her recent investigation about the history of Danco Labs, the maker of mifepristone, and how a secretive group of investors have profited handsomely from a medication that is used in about half of all abortions nationwide.

Levintova writes that over the last two decades, mifepristone’s dramatic origin story has made its way into books and the pages of the New York Times, but the tale of who funded this effort to legally bring it to women across the country and what benefits the funders might reap from their investments, has been mostly kept quiet. This was, in part, because the 1990s were the apex of anti-abortion violence, so investors required secrecy. It was also because the funding sources seemed like a minor plot point in a project that had the potential to transform reproductive health care for millions.

Guest:

Hannah Levintova, award-winning investigative reporter at Mother Jones

Web Resources: