Now is a great time to adopt or foster a pet as shelters are full

On this edition Your Call, we rebroadcast our conversation about why animal shelters are overwhelmed with pets that are being abandoned or turned in by owners. Inflation, evictions, and economic struggles have made caring for a pet unaffordable.

There are 100,000 more pets in animal shelters nationwide than there were last year, according to Best Friends, an animal welfare organization. Some shelters are considering euthanasia for the first time in years. If you'd like to adopt or foster a pet, contact a shelter in your area. Some are waiving adoption fees.

Guests:

Karalyn Aranow, vice president of operations at East Bay SPCA

Dr. Kathy Mills, chief of shelter medicine at Contra Costa Animal Services

