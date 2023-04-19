What should be done to address Amazon's dominance?
On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about Amazon’s empire. Global sales were nearly $150 billion in the first quarter of this year and 50 to 70 percent of online retail sales are made through Amazon.
The company owns 110 warehouses and employs over a million people. Amazon workers are seriously injured at more than twice the rate of other warehouses, according to a new report from the Strategic Organizing Center.
We’ll also discuss Amazon's environmental impact, the rise of its web services, and its new AI platform.
Guests:
Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance
Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director at the Open Markets Institute
