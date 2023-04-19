What should be done to address Amazon's dominance?

On this edition of Your Call, we continue our discussion about Amazon’s empire. Global sales were nearly $150 billion in the first quarter of this year and 50 to 70 percent of online retail sales are made through Amazon.

The company owns 110 warehouses and employs over a million people. Amazon workers are seriously injured at more than twice the rate of other warehouses, according to a new report from the Strategic Organizing Center.

We’ll also discuss Amazon's environmental impact, the rise of its web services, and its new AI platform.

Guests:

Stacy Mitchell, co-executive director of the Institute for Local Self Reliance

Sandeep Vaheesan, legal director at the Open Markets Institute

Web Resources:

The New Republic: The Shadow Empire That Fuels Amazon’s Dominance

Politico: Washington prepares for war with Amazon

Insider: Amazon announces 'Bedrock' AI platform to take on OpenAI

The Guardian: ‘They’re more concerned about profit’: Osha, DoJ take on Amazon’s grueling working conditions

Institute for Local Self Reliance: How Amazon Exploits and Undermines Small Businesses, and Why Breaking It Up Would Revive American Entrepreneurship

Institute for Local Self Reliance: Tax Dodging Is a Monopoly Tactic: How Our Tax Code Undermines Small Business and Fuels Corporate Concentration

The Verge: Amazon's climate pollution is getting way worse