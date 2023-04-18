Stabbing murder of tech exec Bob Lee & facts about crime in SF

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the murder of tech executive Bob Lee earlier this month in San Francisco.

The murder sparked widespread reports claiming a homeless person was responsible, but officials later said Lee was stabbed by a tech consultant he was with on the night of his murder. High profile people claimed Lee's killing is further evidence that crime is out of control in San Francisco.

What does the data show? How can we have a fact based discussion about crime and the root causes of crime?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, journalist and founder of 48hills

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

