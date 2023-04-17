Ten policy recommendations to phase out fossil fuels

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss what needs to be done to phase out the supply of fossil fuels and increase the demand for clean energy. According to a recent IPCC report, we need to cut emissions by 60 percent by 2035.

A new report, An Economist’s Case for Restrictive Supply-Side Policies, outlines how policies which wind down fossil fuels in tandem with clean energy investments have serious benefits.

Supply-side policies keep fossil fuels in the ground, which when combined with proper protections can guarantee emission reductions, unlike demand-side investments with more speculative decarbonization gains. Actively planning the transition off fossil fuels also allows the United States to guarantee that workers and communities reliant upon fossil fuel jobs receive support, secure a more liveable planet, and ensure that the economy weathers the transition without volatility.

Guest:

Mark Paul, assistant professor of Economics at Rutgers University, member of the Rutgers University Climate Institute, and fellow of the Climate and Community Project

Web Resources:

Climate and Community Project

IPCC: The IPCC says we need to phase down fossil fuels, fast. Here’s how the US could do it.