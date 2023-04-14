© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Guns & domestic violence are lethal for kids, investigation finds

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:32 AM PDT
download.jpg
USA TODAY/ THE TRACE
/

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss an investigation by The Trace about the deadly toll of guns and domestic violence on children.

From 2017-2022, at least 866 kids ages 17 and younger were shot in domestic violence incidents, according to data The Trace analyzed from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive; 621 of those children died.

During that same time frame, 268 children were shot at school, 75 of them fatally, according to an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive and the CHDS School Shooting Safety Compendium, a federally funded tracker launched after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Guest:

Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace

Web Resources:

The Trace: I’ve Covered Gun Violence for 10 Years. Here’s What’s Changed — And What Hasn’t.

The Trace: Dangerous Homes: Guns and Domestic Violence Exact a Deadly Toll on Kids

BBC: How many US mass shootings have there been in 2023?

The Atlantic: The Problem America Cannot Fix

Tags
Your Call gun violencedomestic abusekidsgun control
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar