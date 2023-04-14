Guns & domestic violence are lethal for kids, investigation finds

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss an investigation by The Trace about the deadly toll of guns and domestic violence on children.

From 2017-2022, at least 866 kids ages 17 and younger were shot in domestic violence incidents, according to data The Trace analyzed from the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive; 621 of those children died.

During that same time frame, 268 children were shot at school, 75 of them fatally, according to an analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive and the CHDS School Shooting Safety Compendium, a federally funded tracker launched after the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Guest:

Jennifer Mascia, senior news writer and founding staffer at The Trace

Web Resources:

