Your Call

Abortion and gun reform put spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published April 14, 2023 at 8:42 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the effects of partisan and racial gerrymandering on a wide range of issues, including gun control, abortion rights, and voting rights.

Over the past decade, state races were flooded with a gold rush of dark money made possible by Citizens United allowing Republicans to reshape state legislatures, according to journalist David Daley. We are now seeing the results.

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Democrats won a vital Wisconsin judgeship. But voting rights aren’t safe

New Yorker: A High-Stakes Election in the Midwest’s “Democracy Desert”

NBC: How redistricting brought Tennessee to this moment

ProPublica: How Ron DeSantis Blew Up Black-Held Congressional Districts and May Have Broken Florida Law

Alabama Political Reporter: Black voters, organizations sue Jefferson County for racial gerrymandering

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
