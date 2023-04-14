Abortion and gun reform put spotlight on gerrymandered legislatures

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the effects of partisan and racial gerrymandering on a wide range of issues, including gun control, abortion rights, and voting rights.

Over the past decade, state races were flooded with a gold rush of dark money made possible by Citizens United allowing Republicans to reshape state legislatures, according to journalist David Daley. We are now seeing the results.

Guest:

David Daley, journalist, senior fellow for FairVote, and author of Ratf**ked: Why Your Vote Doesn’t Count and Unrigged: How Americans Battled Back To Save Democracy

