Your Call

A conversation with doctors who support universal healthcare

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published April 12, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT
healthcare.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with two doctors who are calling for universal healthcare. The United States is the only large, high-income nation that does not provide universal coverage to its citizens.

We'll also discuss the high costs of relying on a for-profit system, the end of expanded COVID benefits, Republican controlled states that still refuse to expand Medicaid, the epidemic of gun violence in the US, and the healthcare worker crisis.

Thousands of doctors have left the workforce, leaving many hospitals and clinics struggling. One in five doctors says they plan to leave their practice in the coming years, according to studies published in JAMA.

What will it take to make universal healthcare and a robust social safety net a priority?

Guests:

Dr. Eric Reinhartpolitical anthropologist of public health and law, psychoanalyst, and physician at Northwestern University

Dr. Susan Rogers, president of Physicians for a National Health Program and assistant professor of medicine at Rush University

Web Resources:

PBS NewsHour: Millions at risk of losing Medicaid coverage as pandemic-era program ends

The New York Times: Doctors Aren’t Burned Out From Overwork. We’re Demoralized by Our Health System.

NPR: 'Live free and die?' The sad state of U.S. life expectancy

The New Yorker: Inside the American Medical Association's Fight Over Single-Payer Health Care

The New York Times: Why doesn’t the United States have universal health care? The answer has everything to do with race.

FiveThirtyEight: More States Are Proposing Single-Payer Health Care. Why Aren’t They Succeeding?

The Washington Post: Ten states still spurn Medicaid expansion — and they're unlikely to budge soon

The New York Times: Will North Carolina Be the ‘Beginning of the End’ of the Medicaid Expansion Fight?

The New Yorker: A preventable cancer is on the rise in Mississippi

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
