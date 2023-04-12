A conversation with doctors who support universal healthcare

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with two doctors who are calling for universal healthcare. The United States is the only large, high-income nation that does not provide universal coverage to its citizens.

We'll also discuss the high costs of relying on a for-profit system, the end of expanded COVID benefits, Republican controlled states that still refuse to expand Medicaid, the epidemic of gun violence in the US, and the healthcare worker crisis.

Thousands of doctors have left the workforce, leaving many hospitals and clinics struggling. One in five doctors says they plan to leave their practice in the coming years, according to studies published in JAMA.

What will it take to make universal healthcare and a robust social safety net a priority?

Guests:

Dr. Eric Reinhart, political anthropologist of public health and law, psychoanalyst, and physician at Northwestern University

Dr. Susan Rogers, president of Physicians for a National Health Program and assistant professor of medicine at Rush University

