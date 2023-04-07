Mayor elect Brandon Johnson's progressive vision for Chicago

On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss the Chicago mayoral election results.

Progressive Democrat Brandon Johnson, a former teacher and union organizer, beat former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas to become the next mayor of Chicago, the country's third largest city.

Johnson ran on a platform of investing in social spending programs such as affordable housing, year-round youth employment, mental health and other alternatives to traditional policing, fully funded public schools, and reduced public transit fares. To fund this suite of progressive policies, Johnson says he will tax the rich and large corporations.

Youth voter turnout played a significant role in Johnson’s win. Voters aged 18 to 24 increased their turnout by about 5,000 votes on April 4 compared to February 28, an increase of more than 30 percent. Overall, the 18-to-24 age cohort accounted for nearly four percent of ballots cast on April 4, according to The Tribe.

At his victory party on Tuesday night Mayor elect Johnson said, "Now Chicago will begin to work for its people, all the people. Because tonight is a gateway to a new future for our city. A city where you can thrive regardless of who you love or how much money you have in your bank account. A city that’s truly safer for everyone by investing in what actually works to prevent crime. And that means youth employment, mental health centers, and ensuring that law enforcement has the resources to solve and prevent crime."

Miles Kampf-Lassin, web editor at In These Times

