Progressives win a majority on the WI Supreme Court & Biden's judges

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss last night’s progressive victory in Wisconsin. Wisconsin voters flipped majority control on the state’s Supreme Court from conservative to liberal for the first time since 2008. Judge Janet Protasiewicz, a supporter of abortion rights, won her race against Republican backed Dan Kelly by 10 points.

As today’s guest Ari Berman reports, last night’s results will give progressives their best—and perhaps only—chance to roll back the GOP’s decade-plus efforts to undermine democracy in the state, like the heavily gerrymandered maps that have locked in enormous Republican majorities in the legislature and a series of laws that have made it harder to vote. The court is also likely to reverse Wisconsin's abortion ban.

Later in the show, we’ll look at the makeup of judges across the country. President Biden has appointed 105 federal judges, outpacing Trump, Obama, and Bush, according to ABC.

Guests:

Ari Berman, national voting rights correspondent for Mother Jones and author of Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America

Jake Faleschini, legal director of state courts and program director for justice at Alliance for Justice

Web Resources:

Mother Jones: Progressives Win a Majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court

Wisconsin Public Radio: What the Wisconsin Supreme Court race could mean for the state's Republican-drawn redistricting maps

The 19th: Conservatives lose control of Wisconsin Supreme Court ahead of likely decision on abortion

CBS News: Why Wisconsin's Supreme Court race was the most expensive election of its kind ever

ABC News: Biden has appointed 105 federal judges, outpacing Trump, Obama and Bush

The New Republic: 100 and Counting: Biden’s Pace for Confirming Federal Judges Exceeds Trump’s