Violence against women, activists & journalists in Afghanistan

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss rising violence against women and girls, activists, and journalists in Afghanistan.

The country is confronted with one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 97 percent of Afghans are living in poverty, up from 47 percent in 2020.

Dr. Halima Kazem, journalist and Oral Historian and Project Manager for Stanford University’s Hoover Afghanistan Research and Relief Team

