© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Violence against women, activists & journalists in Afghanistan

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 31, 2023 at 8:04 AM PDT
IMG_1602.max-1520x1008.jpg
Matiullah Wesa and other PenPath volunteers travel around Afghanistan teaching children | PenPath

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss rising violence against women and girls, activists, and journalists in Afghanistan.

The country is confronted with one of the world's worst humanitarian crises. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, 97 percent of Afghans are living in poverty, up from 47 percent in 2020.

Guest:

Dr. Halima Kazem, journalist and Oral Historian and Project Manager for Stanford University’s Hoover Afghanistan Research and Relief Team

Web Resources:

Amnesty International: Amnesty International’s Annual Report on 2022/23 highlights global double standards

The Guardian: Founder of Afghan girls’ school project arrested in Kabul

BBC: Afghanistan girls' education: 'When I see the boys going to school, it hurts'

UN News: Funding drought forces UN food agency to cut rations in Afghanistan

The Washington Post: In Afghanistan, women and girls are being erased

Tags
Your Call TalibanAfghanistaneducation
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar