Bay Nature's Local Hero Awards honor environmental activists

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with three winners of this year's Bay Nature Local Hero Awards.

This year’s winners include an outdoor educator who develops nature-based programs that cultivate the leadership of people of color, a grassroots community leader working on conservation efforts in Sonoma County, and a scientist engaging with some of the most endangered plants and animals in the Bay Area.

You can buy tickets online to attend the celebration of these activists on March 26 at 2pm at the David Brower Center in Berkeley.

Guests:

Blanca Olivia Hernández, director of programs and partnerships at YES Nature to Neighborhoods

Stu Weiss, chief scientist at the Creekside Science Center

Omar Gallardo, new audiences manager with the Branching Out Conservation of Everyone initiative at LandPaths

Web Resources:

Bay Nature: Bay Nature’s 2023 Local Hero Awards

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Omar Gallardo, Community Hero

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Stu Weiss, Conservation Action Award

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Blanca Olivia Hernández, Environmental Educator Award