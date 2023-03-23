© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Bay Nature's Local Hero Awards honor environmental activists

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 23, 2023 at 8:22 AM PDT
bay nature.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with three winners of this year's Bay Nature Local Hero Awards.

This year’s winners include an outdoor educator who develops nature-based programs that cultivate the leadership of people of color, a grassroots community leader working on conservation efforts in Sonoma County, and a scientist engaging with some of the most endangered plants and animals in the Bay Area.

You can buy tickets online to attend the celebration of these activists on March 26 at 2pm at the David Brower Center in Berkeley.

Guests:

Blanca Olivia Hernández, director of programs and partnerships at YES Nature to Neighborhoods

Stu Weiss, chief scientist at the Creekside Science Center

Omar Gallardo, new audiences manager with the Branching Out Conservation of Everyone initiative at LandPaths

Web Resources:

Bay Nature: Bay Nature’s 2023 Local Hero Awards

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Omar Gallardo, Community Hero

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Stu Weiss, Conservation Action Award

Bay Nature: Local Heroes 2023: Blanca Olivia Hernández, Environmental Educator Award

Tags
Your Call Bay NatureBay Nature Institute
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll