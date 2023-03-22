Robert Reich discusses the economy, inequality & the banking system

On this edition of Your Call, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich discusses the economy, rising inequality, interest rates, inflation, and the banking system.

We’ll also discuss the expanded pandemic benefits that have now expired: the child tax credit, food stamps, eviction moratoriums, and healthcare. A new study from the Urban Institute found that 25 percent of US adults don't have enough food to eat. What will it take to make those COVID benefits permanent?

Guest:

Robert Reich, former Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton, chancellor’s professor at UC Berkeley, Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, founding editor of The American Prospect, co-founder of Inequality Media, and author of 18 books, including his latest, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Web Resources:

CBS: Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults sometimes don't get enough to eat

The Guardian: US banks want socialism for themselves - and capitalism for everyone else

The Guardian: To prevent more bank runs, the Fed should pause rate hikes

The Guardian: There’s a deeper story to Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. What can we learn from it?