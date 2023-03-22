© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Robert Reich discusses the economy, inequality & the banking system

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 22, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT
202D9DE1-038F-4C36-89C8-59784BC9F353.jpeg

On this edition of Your Call, former Labor Secretary Robert Reich discusses the economy, rising inequality, interest rates, inflation, and the banking system.

We’ll also discuss the expanded pandemic benefits that have now expired: the child tax credit, food stamps, eviction moratoriums, and healthcare. A new study from the Urban Institute found that 25 percent of US adults don't have enough food to eat. What will it take to make those COVID benefits permanent?

Guest:

Robert Reichformer Labor Secretary under President Bill Clinton, chancellor’s professor at UC Berkeley, Senior Fellow at the Blum Center for Developing Economies at UC Berkeley, founding editor of The American Prospect, co-founder of Inequality Media, and author of 18 books, including his latest, The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It

Web Resources:

CBS: Nearly a quarter of U.S. adults sometimes don't get enough to eat

The Guardian: US banks want socialism for themselves - and capitalism for everyone else

The Guardian: To prevent more bank runs, the Fed should pause rate hikes

The Guardian: There’s a deeper story to Silicon Valley Bank’s failure. What can we learn from it?

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
