On this edition of Your Call, best-selling author Dan Buettner discusses his new book, The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100.

As the pandemic set in, Buettner and National Geographic photographer David McLain traveled the country to uncover the traditional roots of plant-forward cuisine. Along the way, they met Indigenous, African American, Latin American, and Asian American chefs, cooks, and gardeners who've learned from their ancestors and are passing on recipes to the next generation. The result is The Blue Zones American Kitchen, a celebration of a uniquely American, but largely overlooked diet.

Blue Zones Project Cities have demonstrated that eating the Blue Zones way can alleviate obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and more.

Dan Buettner, National Geographic fellow, explorer, journalist, and bestselling author of several books, including The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100

