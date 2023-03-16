© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 16, 2023 at 9:17 AM PDT
On this edition of Your Call, best-selling author Dan Buettner discusses his new book, The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100.

As the pandemic set in, Buettner and National Geographic photographer David McLain traveled the country to uncover the traditional roots of plant-forward cuisine. Along the way, they met Indigenous, African American, Latin American, and Asian American chefs, cooks, and gardeners who've learned from their ancestors and are passing on recipes to the next generation. The result is The Blue Zones American Kitchen, a celebration of a uniquely American, but largely overlooked diet.

Blue Zones Project Cities have demonstrated that eating the Blue Zones way can alleviate obesity, heart disease, diabetes, and more.

Guest:

Dan Buettner, National Geographic fellow, explorer, journalist, and bestselling author of several books, including The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100

Web Resources:

Blue Zones: The Blue Zones American Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100

Blue Zones: Blue Zones Project

CNN: Live longer with these dishes from ‘blue zones’ in America

The Washington Post: Want to live a longer life? Try eating like a centenarian.

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
