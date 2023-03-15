© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The Norfolk Southern train derailment & the plastic pollution crisis

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 15, 2023 at 8:39 AM PDT
A burning train forced evacuations in the East Palestine, Ohio, area on Feb. 3, 2023.

On this edition of Your Call, we get the latest on the Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

Shortly after the disaster, local officials decided to drain nearly 116,000 gallons of vinyl chloride into a ditch and set it on fire in a "controlled burn," in order to avoid an explosion. Two days after the burn, residents were allowed back into their homes, before any testing for carcinogenic dioxins and other poisonous chemicals had been done.

In a recent New York Times opinion piece, former EPA official Judith Enck asks: Why has the EPA allowed the horrific situation in Ohio to continue?

Guest:

Judith Enck, senior fellow and visiting faculty member in the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, president of Beyond Plastics, and former EPA Regional Administrator with the Obama administration

Web Resources:

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
