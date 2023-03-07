Is it time to break up Ticketmaster?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the power of Ticketmaster. Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged during the Obama administration in 2010. They now control over 70 percent of the ticketing and live events market.

Experts say they use their power to hike up ticket prices and charge exorbitant service fees while exploiting artists, independent venues, and fans. Senators are calling on the Justice Department to continue examining what they call the "anticompetitive conduct" of Ticketmaster.

Should Ticketmaster be broken up?

Guests:

Morgan Harper, director of policy and advocacy at the American Economic Liberties Project and former US Senate candidate from Ohio

Moe Tkacik, senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project and co-founder of Jezebel

Web Resources:

Break Up Ticketmaster

The American Prospect, Moe Tkacik: Ticketmaster’s Dark History

American Economic Liberties Project: How Antitrust Enforcers Helped Create a Live Events Monster

The Nation: Before Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam Knew Ticketmaster’s Monopoly Power All Too Well