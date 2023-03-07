© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Is it time to break up Ticketmaster?

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 7, 2023 at 8:32 AM PST
breakuptmaster.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the power of Ticketmaster. Live Nation and Ticketmaster merged during the Obama administration in 2010. They now control over 70 percent of the ticketing and live events market.

Experts say they use their power to hike up ticket prices and charge exorbitant service fees while exploiting artists, independent venues, and fans. Senators are calling on the Justice Department to continue examining what they call the "anticompetitive conduct" of Ticketmaster.

Should Ticketmaster be broken up?

Guests:

Morgan Harper, director of policy and advocacy at the American Economic Liberties Project and former US Senate candidate from Ohio

Moe Tkacik, senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project and co-founder of Jezebel

Web Resources:

Break Up Ticketmaster

The American Prospect, Moe Tkacik: Ticketmaster’s Dark History

American Economic Liberties Project: How Antitrust Enforcers Helped Create a Live Events Monster

The Nation: Before Taylor Swift, Pearl Jam Knew Ticketmaster’s Monopoly Power All Too Well

Tags
Your Call concertsmonopolieslive musicantitrust
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
