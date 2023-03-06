© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Study finds high levels of 'forever chemicals' in Norwegian Arctic ice

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:20 AM PST
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss a recent study led by an Oxford University team of scientists that found alarming levels of PFAS compounds in Norwegian Arctic ice, threatening the entire food web and wildlife, including caribous, seals, plankton, and polar bears.

PFAS is a class of about 12,000 chemicals used to make hundreds of products that are resistant to stains, heat and water. The problem is, they don’t break down naturally in the environment. That is why they are called 'forever chemicals.'

Guest:

Dr. William Hartz, researcher at the University of Oxford

Web Resources:

The Guardian: Alarming levels of PFAS in Norwegian Arctic ice pose new risk to wildlife

Earth.com: Where does plastic debris in the Arctic come from?

Le Monde: The massive contamination of Europe by PFAS 'forever chemicals'

Reuters: EU considers ban on 'forever chemicals', urges search for alternatives

Environmental Working Group: Delays threaten Biden administration’s promise to tackle ‘forever chemicals’

Environmental Working Group: Groundbreaking map shows toxic ‘forever chemicals’ in more than 330 wildlife species

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
