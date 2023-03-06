© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

CA Governor Newsom suspends environmental laws protecting salmon

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published March 6, 2023 at 8:34 AM PST
Delta.jpg
Under creative commons license from Flickr user eugene_o // resized and cropped
/

On this edition of Your Call’s Planet Series, we discuss an executive order by California Governor Gavin Newsom that curbs water flow from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

Environmentalists and tribal leaders say Newsom’s order will harm Chinook salmon and Delta smelt by sending more water to California farms.

Randy Fiorini, a Merced County farmer, told CalMatters that farmers are deprived of water to protect environmental resources. Now, he said, the governor is tipping the balance in the other direction.

Guest:

Alastair Bland, reporter at CalMatters, covering water-related policy and environmental issues

Web Resources:

CalMatters, Alastair Bland: Water board waives Delta rules that protect salmon

CalMatters, Alastair Bland: Newsom suspends environmental laws to store more Delta water

The Los Angeles Times: Plummeting salmon population could trigger closure of fishing season in California waters

Your Call CA droughtwater crisis
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
