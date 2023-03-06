CA Governor Newsom suspends environmental laws protecting salmon

On this edition of Your Call’s Planet Series, we discuss an executive order by California Governor Gavin Newsom that curbs water flow from the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta to the San Francisco Bay.

Environmentalists and tribal leaders say Newsom’s order will harm Chinook salmon and Delta smelt by sending more water to California farms.

Randy Fiorini, a Merced County farmer, told CalMatters that farmers are deprived of water to protect environmental resources. Now, he said, the governor is tipping the balance in the other direction.

Guest:

Alastair Bland, reporter at CalMatters, covering water-related policy and environmental issues

