Healthcare in the US as COVID benefits end at state & federal levels

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the end of California’s COVID state of emergency nearly three years after stay-at-home orders began. The federal government is also ending expanded relief programs, which will further restrict resources.

What are the consequences for low-income and uninsured people? The United States is the only large high-income nation that does not provide universal health care‌ to its citizens. What will it take to make universal healthcare and a robust social safety net a priority?

Guests:

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

Dr. Eric Reinhart, political anthropologist of public health and law, psychoanalyst, and physician at Northwestern University

