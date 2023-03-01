© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Healthcare in the US as COVID benefits end at state & federal levels

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published March 1, 2023 at 8:46 AM PST
covid care.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the end of California’s COVID state of emergency nearly three years after stay-at-home orders began. The federal government is also ending expanded relief programs, which will further restrict resources.

What are the consequences for low-income and uninsured people? The United States is the only large high-income nation that does not provide universal health care‌ to its citizens. What will it take to make universal healthcare and a robust social safety net a priority?

Guests:

Dr. Bob Wachter, professor and chair of the Department of Medicine at UCSF

Dr. Eric Reinhart, political anthropologist of public health and law, psychoanalyst, and physician at Northwestern University

Web Resources:

San Francisco Chronicle: California's COVID emergency ends today. What happens next?

CNN: These benefits will disappear when Biden ends the Covid national and public health emergencies in May

CalMatters: COVID disparities grow as state of emergency end

The New York Times, Dr. Eric Reinhart: Doctors Aren’t Burned Out From Overwork. We’re Demoralized by Our Health System.

The Nation, Dr. Eric Reinhart: Want to Fix Public Health? Stop Thinking Like a Doctor.

STAT, Dr. Eric Reinhart: Fixing U.S. public health will require a health-systems revolution — and for physicians to take a backseat

The New England Journal of Medicine, Dr. Eric Reinhart: Reconstructive Justice — Public Health Policy to End Mass Incarceration

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll