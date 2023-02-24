© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

The factors hindering earthquake aid delivery to Syria

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 24, 2023 at 8:44 AM PST
People watch as rescue teams search for survivors under the ruins of a collapsed building in the city of Aleppo in northern Syria, after an early morning earthquake.

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria, following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey. The death toll has topped 47,000.

The local civil defense in northwestern Syria, known as The White Helmets, said thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in cars and tents "fearing they would face a repeat of the earthquake," according PBS.

Guest:

Alia Malek, award-winning journalist, director of international reporting at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, and author of The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria

Web Resources:

Basmeh & Zeitooneh Relief & Development

NPR: Political complications have hampered the delivery of aid in Syria

Reuters: U.N. to expand quake aid into NW Syria, but further scale-up needed -official

PBS: Death toll from massive Turkey, Syria earthquake tops 47,000

The Los Angeles Times: Syrian refugees in Turkey face harassment after quake: ‘I never felt this level of racism before’

The Guardian: ‘Where are they?’ Anger in north-west Syria at slow earthquake response

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
