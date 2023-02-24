The factors hindering earthquake aid delivery to Syria

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the humanitarian crisis in war-torn Syria, following the deadly earthquakes in Turkey. The death toll has topped 47,000.

The local civil defense in northwestern Syria, known as The White Helmets, said thousands of children and tens of thousands of families have taken shelter in cars and tents "fearing they would face a repeat of the earthquake," according PBS.

Guest:

Alia Malek, award-winning journalist, director of international reporting at the Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at the City University of New York, and author of The Home That Was Our Country: A Memoir of Syria

