Murder in Big Horn highlights the epidemic of MMIW

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published February 23, 2023 at 8:14 AM PST
murder in big horn.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss Murder in Big Horn, a three-part docuseries on Showtime featuring stories of missing and murdered Indigenous women in Montana.

Over the past decade, dozens of Indigenous women and girls from the Crow and Northern Cheyenne Nations have been murdered or gone missing in Big Horn County. Native families and journalists unravel a violent crisis set in motion almost 200 years ago during colonization.

What will it take to end this epidemic?

Guests:

Ivy MacDonald, co-producer of Murder in Big Horn, and co-director of two documentaries about MMIW, When They Were Here and Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible

Ivan MacDonald, co-producer of Murder in Big Horn, and co-director of two documentaries about MMIW, When They Were Here and Blackfeet Boxing: Not Invisible

Web Resources:

Vogue: A New Docuseries, Murder in Big Horn, Spotlights the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Crisis

TIME: Murder in Big Horn Isn't Your Typical True Crime Story

Rolling Stone: Native American Women Keep Turning Up Dead. Why Is Nothing Being Done?

Variety: Showtime Docuseries ‘Murder in Big Horn’ Amplifies Terrifying Stories of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women

Your Call MMIWindigenousmurdermissing personsNative communities
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll