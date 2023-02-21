© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Inju$tice, Inc: How America's Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor

By Rose Aguilar,
Bee Soll
Published February 21, 2023 at 9:04 AM PST
injustice inc.jpg

On this edition of Your Call, law professor Daniel Hatcher discusses his new book, Inju$tice, Inc: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor.

He exposes how the US juvenile, family, and criminal justice systems exploit racial and economic inequality to profit on a massive scale.

What will it take to end these predatory practices?

Guest:

Daniel Hatcher, professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and author of Inju$tice, Inc: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor and The Poverty Industry: The Exploitation of America's Most Vulnerable Citizens

Web Resources:

Texas Public Radio: Does America's justice system commodify children and the poor?

UC Press: What Inspires My Research and Advocacy for Equal Justice

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
