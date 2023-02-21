On this edition of Your Call, law professor Daniel Hatcher discusses his new book, Inju$tice, Inc: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor.

He exposes how the US juvenile, family, and criminal justice systems exploit racial and economic inequality to profit on a massive scale.

What will it take to end these predatory practices?

Guest:

Daniel Hatcher, professor at the University of Baltimore School of Law, and author of Inju$tice, Inc: How America’s Justice System Commodifies Children and the Poor and The Poverty Industry: The Exploitation of America's Most Vulnerable Citizens

Web Resources:

Texas Public Radio: Does America's justice system commodify children and the poor?

UC Press: What Inspires My Research and Advocacy for Equal Justice