© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
YC 2022 Podcast Logo.png
Your Call

Media Roundtable: The Norfolk Southern train derailment in OH shines a light on the industry’s history of fighting safety regulations

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 17, 2023 at 8:36 AM PST
2023_Ohio_train_derailment.jpg
Drone footage shows the freight train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, U.S., February 6, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a handout video released by the NTSB.

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the Norfolk Southern toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, which has raised major concerns about the environmental and health impacts of hazardous materials released into the ground, water and air.

According to the EPA, about 20 of the rail cars were carrying highly toxic chemicals, including vinyl chloride, butyl acrylate, and ethylhexyl acrylate. Vinyl chloride is associated with increased risks of liver, brain, and lunger cancers, and lymphoma, and leukemia, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Documents show that when current transportation safety rules were first created, a federal agency sided with industry lobbyists and limited regulations governing the transport of hazardous compounds. The decision effectively exempted many trains hauling dangerous materials — including the one in Ohio — from the "high-hazard" classification and its more stringent safety requirements, according to an investigation by The Lever.

Guest:

Matthew Cunningham-Cook, reporter at The Lever

Web Resources:

The New York Times: Over 1,000 Trains Derail Every Year in America. Let’s Bring That Number Down.

The Lever: Rail Companies Blocked Safety Rules Before Ohio Derailment

The Lever: Biden DOJ Backing Norfolk Southern’s Bid To Block Lawsuits

The American Prospect: How America’s Supply Chains Got Railroaded

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar