Since the Parkland shooting massacre five years ago, there have been 2,740 mass shootings in the US

On this edition of Your Call, it’s been five years since 17 students and teachers were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 17 people were injured and an untold number were left traumatized.

Because of the power of the gun lobby on mostly Republican politicians, little has changed since then.

Last night, the United States experienced its 67th mass shooting this year. 67 mass shootings in just 44 days. Last night, three students were shot and killed and five students critically wounded at Michigan State University. The 43-year-old gunman shot and killed himself, according to authorities. They still have no idea why he opened fire at two campus locations.

Guest:

Zeenat Yahya, director of policy at March for Our Lives

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: After Parkland: What we’ve learned tracking school shootings for 5 years

CNN: 5 years after the Parkland school massacre claimed 17 lives, here’s what has changed (and what hasn’t)

The New York Times: What We Know About the Michigan State University Shooting

CNN: MSU students describe confusion and chaos after mass shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order and an hours-long manhunt