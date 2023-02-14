© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Since the Parkland shooting massacre five years ago, there have been 2,740 mass shootings in the US

By Bee Soll,
Rose Aguilar
Published February 14, 2023 at 10:16 AM PST
Thoughts_and_Prayers_Don't_Save_Lives_(40369207261)_(cropped).jpg

On this edition of Your Call, it’s been five years since 17 students and teachers were shot and killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. 17 people were injured and an untold number were left traumatized.

Because of the power of the gun lobby on mostly Republican politicians, little has changed since then.

Last night, the United States experienced its 67th mass shooting this year. 67 mass shootings in just 44 days. Last night, three students were shot and killed and five students critically wounded at Michigan State University. The 43-year-old gunman shot and killed himself, according to authorities. They still have no idea why he opened fire at two campus locations.

Guest:

Zeenat Yahya, director of policy at March for Our Lives

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: After Parkland: What we’ve learned tracking school shootings for 5 years

CNN: 5 years after the Parkland school massacre claimed 17 lives, here’s what has changed (and what hasn’t)

The New York Times: What We Know About the Michigan State University Shooting

CNN: MSU students describe confusion and chaos after mass shooting prompted a shelter-in-place order and an hours-long manhunt

Your Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
